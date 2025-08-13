Dark Energy May Be Changing Over Time, New Data Suggests

Dark energy is by far one of the most intriguing aspects of the cosmos that scientists are still trying to fully decode. While we're pretty sure that the universe is held together by the mysterious force, we've had a hard time actually finding it in the universe, and some even argue that dark energy doesn't exist. Still, many scientists believe that it is the force that continues to drive the expansion of the universe. Sure, we've made some good headway on decoding where it came from and how it exists, and some even believe that black holes may be the secret engines driving dark energy. But we're still a long way from proving those theories.

Now, new data gathered by looking at the largest supernova dataset ever created suggests that dark energy isn't just a stable part of the universe — it might actually be changing. But measuring the differences between observations of supernova to measure the force expanding our universe has always been difficult, as each observatory takes readings differently. To move past this issue, the researchers scaled down over 2,000 supernova readings to create more of a baseline measurement based on brightness and growth speed to give them a better view at the strength of the forces expanding our universe.

The problem, though, is our current theories for dark energy and the expansion of the universe don't match up with the measurements researchers found. Instead, other theories that dark energy might be weakening seem to lineup better, the researchers noted.