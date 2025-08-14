What Force Closing Apps On Your iPhone Really Does To The Battery

From one device generation to the next, Apple has made steady improvements to the way its hardware and software perform, especially when it comes to everyday tech like the iPhone. These insightful developers know the average consumer is likely to be running several iPhone apps simultaneously, which is why there's a baked-in iOS function called a suspended state. This is a low-power mode that an app enters when it's not actively being used.

The idea behind placing apps in this suspended state is to prevent them from robbing iOS of system resources. You can think of this iOS suspension as a type of "standby" for the apps you have running in the background. Should you want to start using a suspended app again, iOS hangs on to a sort of RAM imprint of the software, allowing the app to relaunch quickly.

This is all well and good, so why the big fuss about manually closing iPhone apps? Doesn't shutting down software free up system resources, while reducing battery load? Not really. In fact, if you frequently force close apps and restart them, the relaunching process can put more strain on iOS and battery life than just leaving certain apps running in the background.

Now, we're not suggesting you never force close an iPhone app ever again. Apple even recommends doing so for any non-responsive iOS apps. And, as any iPhone user will know, there's nothing like a clean and organized iOS, even just from an optics standpoint.