Google's Best Navigation App Will End Support For Older Android Devices Soon

After all these years, Waze continues to be one of the best navigation apps available on Android and iOS. Despite Google Maps having attained many of Waze's best features, the company continues to update Waze and offer new features for users to take advantage of. Unfortunately, if you're running a device with Android 9 or an even older version of the operating system, your Waze app is about to stop receiving updates.

According to a post on Reddit, Google has started notifying Waze users with older Android devices that they'll soon stop receiving new updates to the app. Android Authority has also backed up this news, noting that an APK teardown of the app's latest beta version shows that it will require a minimum of Android 10 compared to previous versions, which supported both Android 8 and Android 9.

It's not surprising to see Google pushing the app away from older versions, either, especially if it starts to lean on more AI-powered functionality, some of which requires newer hardware as well as the latest software.