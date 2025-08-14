5 Top-Rated Dashboard Tech Accessories For Your Car

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Modern automobiles are packed with all kinds of cutting-edge tech to keep you safe, informed, and entertained on the road. But when it comes to dashboard gadgetry, the most you'll get with the average sedan or SUV is a bumped-out LCD that may or may not feature CarPlay. This leaves a lot of drivers on the lookout for third-party devices to optimize, organize, and personalize. And yes, as you can guess, there's seemingly no end to all the magnetic phone chargers you can buy.

Fortunately, many of these dashboard add-ons have been around for a minute, so manufacturers have had the opportunity to improve their products. Whether you're looking for something as simple as an extra organizer for your phone or pocket change, or an advanced tool for keeping tabs on tire pressure, we've put together this list of five top-rated dashboard tech accessories to help you make some thoughtful improvements to your coupe, four-door, or hatchback.