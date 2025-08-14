5 Top-Rated Dashboard Tech Accessories For Your Car
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Modern automobiles are packed with all kinds of cutting-edge tech to keep you safe, informed, and entertained on the road. But when it comes to dashboard gadgetry, the most you'll get with the average sedan or SUV is a bumped-out LCD that may or may not feature CarPlay. This leaves a lot of drivers on the lookout for third-party devices to optimize, organize, and personalize. And yes, as you can guess, there's seemingly no end to all the magnetic phone chargers you can buy.
Fortunately, many of these dashboard add-ons have been around for a minute, so manufacturers have had the opportunity to improve their products. Whether you're looking for something as simple as an extra organizer for your phone or pocket change, or an advanced tool for keeping tabs on tire pressure, we've put together this list of five top-rated dashboard tech accessories to help you make some thoughtful improvements to your coupe, four-door, or hatchback.
A universal mount
The iOttie Easy One Touch Universal Car Mount is a tough and reliable dash and windshield mount, and it's compatible with a wide range of smartphones. Once mounted, you can easily rotate the mount up to 260 degrees, allowing you to achieve the ideal viewing angle for your iPhone or Samsung Galaxy. Docking your phone is as simple as pressing in the locking side arms and sliding your phone in; then just let go, and your mobile will be locked in place.
The telescopic arm allows you to extend the mount from 5 to 8 inches, and the magnetic tab near the bottom foot helps you lasso up those longer USB cables. And should the mount ever lose its grip, simply run the suction cup under warm water and let it air dry for a fast restoration. While some users have reported a failed suction cup after more than a year of use, parking away from direct sunlight goes a long way toward avoiding this issue.
A dual-angle dash cam
Never underestimate the power and authority of a well-placed dashcam (but be sure your state allows you to mount one to begin with). 70mai is one of the more recognizable brands in the world of dash tech, and the 70mai A810 Dual Dash Camera is an excellent combo of 4K in the front and crisp-clear 1080p in the back. The onboard IMX678 sensor and MaiColor Vivid+ Solution allow the system to deliver rich colors and subject details, which will come in handy if you get into some kind of traffic scuffle.
The control module mounts to your windshield and is powered by your vehicle's 12V DC power. Conveniently, the power adapter also has a second USB slot for charging up another device. While the initial wiring can be a little tricky, once the A810 is operational and loaded up with a microSD card, all you have to do is turn your vehicle on and start driving. There's even a free 70mai app that lets you view, edit, and download recorded footage.
A dashboard organizer
Sometimes the most unassuming of accessories end up being the products you can't live without. The ThinSGO Anti-Slip Car Dash Grip Pad is really nothing more than a silicone tray with a built-in divider, but that's all it needs to be. To mount, just add the two suction pads to the bottom of the holder and press firmly to your dashboard. Thanks to its heat-resistant design, you won't have to worry about the summer months eating away at the adhesive.
The two main compartments give you enough room for car gear like sunglasses, wallets, credit cards, coins, and other small items, and the central divider can be used to secure your phone against the back of the tray. Think of it as a makeshift dash mount in this regard. Over time, the ThinSGo is going to collect dust and dirt, but all you have to do is remove it, wash it with warm water and detergent, and then re-mount it.
A capable car charger
No vehicular accessories roundup is complete without a multi-device charger. Our pick is the Lisen Retractable Car Charger, a 12V DC-powered hub with four ways to charge. There are two 31.5-inch cables built into the device — a USB-C and Lightning connector, as well as dedicated USB-C and USB-A ports. Delivering up to 69 watts, the product supports fast charging for iPhones and Samsung Galaxy devices, and you can use all four connections at the same time, should you have the need.
The USB hub can also be rotated 180 degrees, which can be a godsend if you're dealing with a space-starved car. We were also glad to learn that Lisen used ABS flame-retardant materials in the design of this charger, so you won't have to worry about it overheating or causing damage to your connected phones, tablets, and other tech.
A tire pressure monitor
You can't drive a car or truck without tires (at least in 2025), but a lot of us don't know how well those doughnut-shaped dudes are doing until our tire pressure sensor light comes on. To stay ahead of flat tires when you least expect them, consider the Tymate TM2 RV Tire Pressure Monitoring System. For less than $100, this four-sensor system is easy to install and intuitive to use. The tire sensors are all pre-linked to the monitor module, so all you have to do is thread them onto your valves. They're also IP67-rated and should last between six months and two years before you need to replace their batteries.
The Tymate TM2 can be programmed to alert you to fast leakages, high pressure, low pressure, high temperatures, and pressure, as well as battery life. The in-car module features USB-C, DC, and solar charging. You'll even be able to adjust the backlight of the LCD display so you won't be distracted when driving at night.