Apple Ramps Up iPhone 17 Production As Tariff Concerns Loom

U.S. President Donald Trump extended China's tariffs deadline for another 90 days, CNBC reports. Whether or not this is a direct result of TSMC and Apple's latest commitments to invest in U.S. manufacturing, it's great news for Apple, which is gearing up for the iPhone 17 launch in about a month.

GFHK analyst Jeff Pu reports that Apple has been ramping up iPhone 17 production to avoid price changes on its products in case the tariffs take effect. In a note seen by BGR, Pu said that Apple is expected to produce between 86 million and 90 million iPhone 17 units in the second half of this year.

While the company is focusing its U.S. production in India, the analyst says he won't "rule out the possibility for Apple to raise the retail price for iPhone 17 series this time." The latest reports suggest Apple could raise the price of new iPhone models by around $50.