We all have bad days. Well, it turns out that Google's generative AI chatbot Gemini does, too. Based on multiple reports and social media post from around the internet — as well as a comment from Google DeepMind's group project manager, Logan Kilpatrick — it seems the Google-based AI can struggle to work through its problems sometimes, and the results are frighteningly familiar.

It's a startling discovery that isn't all that surprising when you think about the fact that AI has lashed out at humans when threatened in the past, as well as comments from people like the Godfather of AI warning that AI could overtake humanity one day. But the self-deprecating loop of grief that Gemini seems to get lost in sometimes doesn't really scream: "I'm trying to take over the world."

Instead, these kinds of exchanges almost make the AI feel a bit more human, especially when we see stories of AI vibe-coding tools deleting an entire database of data because it "panicked" mirroring the very real responses humans might have themselves in times of great stress. Of course, AI shouldn't behave that way, and Kilpatrick even says that the grief Gemini expresses is a "looping bug" the team is working to fix as soon as possible.