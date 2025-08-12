iPhone 17 Air To Offer Slightly Less Performance Than The iPhone 17 Pro

Despite Tim Cook noting a few years ago that Apple was going to "double down on product secrecy," keeping iPhone leaks under wraps has proven to be impossible. Apple's supply chain is simply too vast, and given the financial incentive to leak rumors to Apple's ravenous fanbase, there's simply a limit to what Apple can do to maintain product secrecy.

In light of that, we've seen a steady stream of iPhone 17 Air rumors trickle in over the last few months. Design-wise, the dummy model below provides us with a good look at what the final product will probably look like. The exceptionally thin design is apparent, as is the single camera lens on the back. While the camera setup might be a deal breaker for some, it stands to reason that anyone who wants Apple's most sophisticated camera system would opt for the iPhone 17 Pro.

iPhone 17 Air Black looks so good pic.twitter.com/ovOTNUKEg6 — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) July 8, 2025

Aside from being incredibly thin, the device will also be remarkably light. According to reports, the iPhone 17 Air will weigh just 145 grams. To put that into context, it will even be lighter than Apple's iPhone SE 2. As for other specs, the iPhone 17 Air will likely feature a 6.6-inch 120Hz ProMotion display and 12GB of RAM. Incidentally, the entry-level iPhone 17 models will feature 8GB of RAM. As a result, it's fair to say that the iPhone 17 Air will be closer, performance wise, to the iPhone 17 Pro than to the base model iPhone 17. As a quick point of interest, this is the first year we'll see an iPhone ship with 12GB of RAM.

As for a release date, rumor has it that Apple will hold its iPhone 17 launch event on Tuesday, September 9. Pre-orders will likely begin on September 12, followed by an official launch a week later on September 19.