Cops Are Using AI To Help Them Write Up Reports Faster

Axon, the law enforcement technology company known for making stun guns and body cameras, has a new tool that police departments around the country have started incorporating into their work. It's an artificial intelligence-based software tool called Draft One, which essentially helps officers draft police reports in record time — and it's reportedly one of Axon's fastest-growing products.

In Fort Collins, Colorado, for example, police reports that once took almost an hour to draft can now be knocked out in about 10 minutes, according to recent coverage from CNN. Part of the time-saving trick here involves Axon's software working up a report based on an automated transcript from the officer's body cam, and the officer can then give that draft their own once-over before officially filing it.

But how would you feel if you were a defendant and the paperwork that once took an hour can now be done in ten minutes thanks to automation? No surprise, this kind of technology is raising concern from civil rights groups and legal experts. After all: When's the last time you used an automated transcription tool and the result was flawless? Now imagine your freedom was on the line as a result of those mistakes.