Healthcare Professionals Have One Big Tip For Using ChatGPT In Your Life

Mental health care is as essential as caring for any other part of our bodies. Perhaps even more so, as our brains lead all aspects of our lives. People seeking care for their mental health may go to therapy, where they see a trained professional who helps them work through thoughts and emotions, and sometimes suggests changes that may help. We might go to a therapist for work stress, relationship problems, generally feeling anxious, or even issues like C-PTSD.

With the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), however, people are turning to chatbots like ChatGPT for therapy. Chatbots are AI systems that let users talk back and forth through a text-based format as if they are speaking to a real person. These are appealing because seeing a therapist is expensive, it must be scheduled into your day, and sadly, sometimes people feel ashamed of needing mental help at all.

However, using AI chatbots for therapy is never a good idea. There are no regulations in place to protect people who use AI in a way that can impact their mental health. Chatbots are known to provide untrue and unsafe information that can actually hurt the user and negatively affect them mentally in the long run. Health care professionals have a big tip for those using ChatGPT and other bots for their therapy: don't. There are better options available.