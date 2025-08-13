Google Gemini Chats Just Got More Personal

Temporary Chats let you exclude Gemini conversations from your history. They won't appear in the list of recent chats, and won't impact Gemini's "Personal Context" memory feature. Also, Temporary Chats will not send data to Google to improve the Gemini if you have that setting enabled. To use Temporary Chats, you'll want to click on the chat bubble that appears on the right of the "New chat" menu. Temporary Chats will be retained for 72 hours, which is the standard for all Gemini chats. This is a safety and feedback feature.

If you have the "Gemini Apps Activity" setting enabled in your Gemini apps, Google will use information from your chat to train the model. That's how other AI models work, including ChatGPT. But users can always opt-out, to exclude personal chats from the training data Google uses to improve its AI models.

The "Gemini Apps Activity" feature will be called "Keep Activity" in the coming weeks. Despite the name change, the purpose of the setting will not change. Turn it off, and Google won't train the AI with your data. If "Gemini Apps Activity" is off, "Keep Activity" will remain off.

Google also explained that it introduced a privacy feature earlier this month that lets Gemini Live users decide whether audio, video, and screenshots can be used to train Gemini. That feature is off by default, so you don't have to do anything to prevent your data from reaching Google's servers. As you can see above, the upcoming "Keep Activity" setting will also include a tick box for audio and Gemini Live recordings. Do not tick the box if you want to prevent Google from using that data to improve its AI models.