iPhone Stuck In SOS Only Mode? Here's How To Fix It

Let's say your iPhone entered SOS mode on a day trip to the mountains. Once you return home — where you know your carrier has got you covered — your phone still shows the SOS icon. One of the first things you can try doing is an attempted reconnect to your carrier. To do so, head to Settings and turn on Airplane Mode. Wait for 15 seconds, then turn it back off. You can also turn Airplane Mode on or off via your phone's Control Center.

If you're still seeing the "SOS" message in the status bar, go ahead and restart your iPhone or iPad. When your device boots back up, there's a good chance it won't be in SOS mode anymore. It's also not a bad idea to make sure your iPhone is running the latest version of iOS.

Should you still see "SOS" in the status bar, your carrier may actually be experiencing some type of outage. Whether it's a localized issue or some kind of nationwide disruption, your carrier's official site and third-party services like Downdetector.com might give you the scoop on what's happening. You may also want to check your carrier's social media platforms or use another phone to contact customer support.

You could also be stuck in SOS if you're traveling outside the country and you didn't turn on data roaming. To turn this feature on, head to Settings > Cellular Data > Cellular Data Options, then toggle Data Roaming on. Additionally, if your iPhone is a dual-SIM model, one of your carrier lines could be inactive. To review, tap Settings > Cellular, then select the line you want to investigate. If the line is toggled off, simply turn it back on.