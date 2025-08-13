Did Apple Just Leak Its New MacBook Pro Design?

There are rumors floating around that Apple plans to redesign its MacBook Pro models as soon as next year with an OLED display, but there's still plenty that we don't know about the company's next-generation laptop. With the 2021 iteration, Apple was praised for its industrial design and aluminum unibody. Beyond that, Apple also added more ports to its MacBook Pro, offered a beautiful display, improved the laptop's cameras, and continued to provide impressive battery life.

Now, Apple's job is to top that, as the previous MacBook Pro redesign is about to turn five. Rumors so far suggest Apple will add an innovative OLED display, which is expected to be an upgrade over the one available on the M4 iPad Pro. Some leaks also suggest that a kind of Dynamic Island will replace the MacBook notch, which would make sense as the company brings Live Activity support to the Mac with macOS Tahoe, and a patent suggests Apple could finally fix its troublesome keyboards with a new material.

While it's unclear what the company's exact plan is for the next MacBook Pro, the latest beta of macOS Tahoe adds a new splash screen for welcoming users to the software update. However, that MacBook doesn't have a notch... so, did Apple just leak its new MacBook design?