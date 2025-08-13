Did Apple Just Leak Its New MacBook Pro Design?
There are rumors floating around that Apple plans to redesign its MacBook Pro models as soon as next year with an OLED display, but there's still plenty that we don't know about the company's next-generation laptop. With the 2021 iteration, Apple was praised for its industrial design and aluminum unibody. Beyond that, Apple also added more ports to its MacBook Pro, offered a beautiful display, improved the laptop's cameras, and continued to provide impressive battery life.
Now, Apple's job is to top that, as the previous MacBook Pro redesign is about to turn five. Rumors so far suggest Apple will add an innovative OLED display, which is expected to be an upgrade over the one available on the M4 iPad Pro. Some leaks also suggest that a kind of Dynamic Island will replace the MacBook notch, which would make sense as the company brings Live Activity support to the Mac with macOS Tahoe, and a patent suggests Apple could finally fix its troublesome keyboards with a new material.
While it's unclear what the company's exact plan is for the next MacBook Pro, the latest beta of macOS Tahoe adds a new splash screen for welcoming users to the software update. However, that MacBook doesn't have a notch... so, did Apple just leak its new MacBook design?
Will the notchless MacBook make a comeback?
It's not unusual for Apple to accidentally leak its products with upcoming software updates. Many Apple Watch models have been discovered that way, and beta code often hints at the new devices and features that the company is working on before they're actually announced.
In this case, one can speculate that Apple has indeed shown us a first look of its new MacBook pro. However, there's also the possibility that the person responsible for adding this splash screen to the software simply forgot to edit the image template before placing the picture of the MacBook on the screen. We've seen similar images of iPhones and other devices in the past that didn't come to anything.
With a potential fix coming in the next beta release, Apple can briefly shut down speculation about its new MacBook redesign. After all, there should be at least one more major software update before Apple unveils its OLED MacBook Pro, and macOS 27 promises to be yet another big update for the Mac, as it will be the first to exclusively support Apple Silicon devices.