How To Use Instagram's 'Vanish Mode' (And Why You Might Want To)

Whether you're using iOS or Android, all it takes to enter Vanish Mode is opening Instagram, selecting Messages in the top-right corner of your feed, selecting a chat with someone, and then swiping up from the bottom within the chat. It will say Vanish Mode at the top of the screen if successful, and swiping up again will disable it. Anything sent while in this mode will erase once you leave the chat or disable the feature.

The big things to remember with Vanish Mode are that it needs to be enabled for each individual chat, and it's not going to work with group messages. If you have notifications enabled, you'll still receive one should someone send you a message while using this feature. Tapping the notification will enter you into the Vanish Mode chat with them. You'll also receive a notification if they send messages outside this mode, as you would typically expect.

Switching back and forth between Vanish Mode and a regular Instagram conversation is pretty easy, as the feature is unobtrusive. Your Vanish Mode conversation starts as soon as you enable it, so messages that were there before enabling it will still be present. Once you exit this mode, your conversations will once again be saved within the chat until the feature is turned on again.