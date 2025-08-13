A Game Of Thrones Star's Massive Fantasy Flop Is Getting A Second Life On Netflix

It's been nearly a decade since "Gods of Egypt," the 2016 fantasy epic starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau of "Game of Thrones," stumbled into theaters with all the grace and sure-footedness of a mythical lumbering ogre. Panned at the time by both critics and audiences, the movie is nevertheless currently enjoying a second life thanks to its revival by Netflix — which has thrown this dud out to unsuspecting audiences, enough of whom have at least tried it out to push it up to #5 on the streamer's daily Top 10 movies in the U.S. as of this writing.

In "Gods of Egypt," Coster-Waldau plays Horus, an Egyptian god who teams up with a mortal thief to save the world from Set, the god of darkness (played by Gerard Butler). Basically, there's melodrama galore, over-the-top battles, and tons of CGI spectacle — which probably explains why the movie only managed to secure a 15% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes (based on 193 reviews) and a 37% audience score, from more than 25,000 user ratings.