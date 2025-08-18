How To Find And Remove Spyware From Your Android Phone

If you're not careful, your Android just might be spying on you. Over the past 12 months, more and more hackers have turned to spyware to try and steal user data, snooping on users' messages, photos, phone calls, and even GPS movements.

A study conducted by Malwarebytes found a 147% increase in spyware in the first half of 2025, with one of the worst offenders being SMS-based malware, which spiked by 692% from April to May.

Spyware is extremely popular among cybercriminals as it's very easy to pull off through phishing scams. All the hacker needs to do to cause an infection is to send a message tricking the user into installing malware or clicking through to a phishing website.

Once the malware is installed, the attacker has free access to sensitive data including usernames, passwords, credit card details, and more. The good news is that spyware can be removed by taking a few simple actions.