macOS 27 Could Be The Beginning Of The End For M1 Macs

A couple of months ago, Apple announced that macOS Tahoe would be the last major update for Intel Macs. While the company has been quietly cutting features from its software updates for these devices for quite a while, it decided to stop supporting them once and for all when macOS 27 is released in the fall of 2026.

Although we're still many months away from that happening, Apple Silicon users are about to experience a change for the Mac that doesn't happen often. After all, it was in 2006 that the company made the transition from PowerPC to Intel hardware and 2008 when it dropped software support for PowerPC Macs with Mac OS X Snow Leopard.

Even though processors are infinitely more powerful than they were 20 years ago, seeing Apple finally completing the transition to its own silicon means that M1-series Macs will be six years old when macOS 27 is released. With that in mind, we are likely getting closer to the moment where an Apple proprietary chip won't be supported by the company's software in the future.