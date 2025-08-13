Google Photos Has Started Rolling Out One Of Its Most Promising AI Features

Like many of the other AI-powered features coming to Google Photos in recent months, Remix is only available in the mobile app version of the tool. Once the Create tab rolls out to a wider group of users, you'll be able to access all of these features directly from there. For now, though, you can access it by tapping on the + sign in the top-right corner of the Google Photos app.

Next, look for the Remix option under the Create listings and tap on it. From here, you'll need to choose one of the four styles that the app offers, and then select the photo that you want to remix. After selecting the photo, hit Generate, and wait for the AI to do the work. If you don't like the first outcome, you can always press Regenerate to give it another go.

These kind of remixed photos have become a bit of a mainstay on social media since ChatGPT and other AI chatbots started giving people the ability to turn their photos into Studio Ghibli ripoffs. While it's a novel feature, the fact that you can do it so easily here in Google Photos is notable, as you won't have to upload your photos to any other apps or services, especially if you're already storing your photos in Google Photos. If you don't have Remix yet, then there isn't really anything to do but wait for Google to roll it out to your device.