Why Your AirPods Keep Pausing And How To Fix It

Apple AirPods are some of the best in-ear headphones on the market. From one generation to the next, these devices continue to evolve, delivering one of the most robust listening experiences for your favorite playlists, albums, and artists. But when your AirPods stop working the way they should, it can feel like Apple has a personal vendetta against you.

One holdup we hear about on a fairly regular basis is a sudden pause in audio. By default, most AirPods have a feature called Automatic Ear Detection enabled, which does indeed pause media when your AirPods are removed. This is a function you can easily toggle off if you're not into it. Just grab your iPhone, launch Settings, and select the ("i") icon next to your AirPods. Scroll down to Automatic Ear Detection and toggle the setting off.

But what if that's not when your AirPods are pausing? In cases where your AirPods cease playing when they're still in your ears, there could be a few reasons why they are misbehaving. Let's start unpacking this potentially multi-layered debacle.