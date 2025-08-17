Apple CarPlay Can Use A Custom Startup Sound - Here's How

We live in a world of cutting-edge consumer tech, where internet-connected phones can interact with car infotainment systems. Apple CarPlay is a feature-loaded tool in vehicular automation, giving you access to everything from hands-free calls and messaging to instant playlist action via Apple Music. Oftentimes, though, it's the simple things that make the biggest impact, which is why we're going to teach you how to make your very own startup sound for Apple CarPlay.

This isn't the most challenging process on the planet, but it involves some journeying to parts of your iPhone you may not even know existed. Maybe one day Apple will come up with a feature or setting that lets you create a custom tone without all the backdoor exploration we're about to dive into. But for now, we must contend with the current state of both iOS and CarPlay.

Luckily, the only two tools you'll need for the job are your iPhone and a computer with access to YouTube-ripping software, if you plan on grabbing your custom sound-byte from an uploaded video.