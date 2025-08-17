Can You Upgrade Your Chromebook? Here's What You Need To Know

While a majority of Chromebooks have un-upgradable parts, there are some exceptions. Higher-end Chromebooks, like Acer's Chromebook Spin series, are more likely to feature upgradable storage. But there are only two ways to find out if your Chromebook is upgradable.

You can either take it apart yourself, which is only recommended if you have the right tools and know what you're doing, or you can search for a teardown article or video. That way, you don't crack the shell or damage internal components. Look for an M.2 SSD, which looks like a very thin rectangle that can fit in the palm of your hand. If the SSD is soldered on, you're out of options. But if you see it's connected to an M.2 slot, which looks like this, you're in business.

If you're looking to upgrade the memory on your Chromebook, you're out of luck. Upgrading the RAM on your Chromebook is not possible. If you think 8GB of RAM is not really enough, your best option is to purchase a Chromebook that has the RAM you need.