Leaked Video Of iPhone 17 Air Dummy Offers A High-Quality Look At The New Design

Apple will unveil the iPhone 17 series in about a month, with September 9 looking like the most probable date for the event. As has been the case for years, we already know plenty of details about the upcoming iPhone series prior to its reveal, thanks to a steady stream of leaks detailing Apple's unannounced iPhones.

The most exciting part of this year's iPhones is the updated design. There won't be an iPhone 17 Plus this year, as an ultra-slim iPhone 17 Air should take its place. The iPhone 17 Air has appeared in many rumors, including leaks showing the ultra-thin design from every angle. We saw leaked schematics, and then a wave of dummy units arrived on social media. These are non-functional iPhone 17 units that are likely sourced from accessory makers developing new products for the upcoming line of iPhones.

The iPhone dummy units that appear in videos on YouTube, X, and other platforms every year are of varying quality. Some are made of metal while others are 3D printed using leaked design files. Others are much more refined, looking almost like real iPhones. They feature display covers, buttons, and colors that mimic the rumored colors for the actual product.

The newest iPhone 17 dummy video gives us a look at a high-quality dummy iPhone 17 Air unit that looks strikingly close to the real thing. The fake iPhone 17 Air unit in the following clip features all the rumored design elements associated with this new iPhone. Also, the video shows off the Sky Blue color expected for the ultra-thin handset.