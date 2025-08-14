We're One Step Closer To Getting Apple Intelligence On Apple TV
Following a report highlighting that Apple still plans to release a new Apple TV 4K this year, Apple blog MacRumors discovered that the company will add the A17 Pro chip to the set-top box. The current Apple TV 4K features the A15 Bionic chip, which is the same processor available in the iPhone 13 Pro models. However, it features fewer GPU and CPU cores.
We can presumably expect a similar increase in specifications as we saw from the iPad mini 6 to the iPad mini 7, as Apple claims it offers a 30% faster CPU and a 25% faster GPU, in addition to a faster neural engine. If this leak is accurate, it would mean Apple is also likely preparing to increase the RAM of the device and offer Apple Intelligence support.
At first, the most reasonable Apple Intelligence features we might expect to see on Apple TV would be Live Translation for FaceTime calls in addition to natural language search on the Apple TV app. In the near future, Apple could also bring the foundations of the new Siri to its set-top box, making a more conversational experience when interacting with the personal assistant.
HomePod mini 2 is also in the works
MacRumors also suggests Apple will launch a second-generation HomePod mini. This device should get the same S11 SiP from the upcoming Apple Watch Series 11, offering an important update to the company's smaller smart speaker. Besides that, both the new Apple TV 4K and the HomePod mini 3 are expected to feature Apple's homegrown Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip, which could bring Wi-Fi 7 support and more reliable connectivity, as the company would have better control over the integration of hardware and software.
Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously said that Apple could lower prices for the Apple TV 4K, as the company wants to compete with Amazon, Roku, and other players in the field. If that turns out to be true, Apple would offer its most powerful Apple TV yet at a more competitive price point.
That said, the A17 Pro also brings important improvements regarding hardware-accelerated ray tracing, and other gaming upgrades that could help the company push the Apple TV as a gaming console. Over the years, Apple has tried to push this narrative but ended up focusing on the entertainment element of its set-top box. As an example, Apple isn't planning to add the Apple Games app to the Apple TV with tvOS 26.