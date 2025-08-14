We're One Step Closer To Getting Apple Intelligence On Apple TV

Following a report highlighting that Apple still plans to release a new Apple TV 4K this year, Apple blog MacRumors discovered that the company will add the A17 Pro chip to the set-top box. The current Apple TV 4K features the A15 Bionic chip, which is the same processor available in the iPhone 13 Pro models. However, it features fewer GPU and CPU cores.

We can presumably expect a similar increase in specifications as we saw from the iPad mini 6 to the iPad mini 7, as Apple claims it offers a 30% faster CPU and a 25% faster GPU, in addition to a faster neural engine. If this leak is accurate, it would mean Apple is also likely preparing to increase the RAM of the device and offer Apple Intelligence support.

At first, the most reasonable Apple Intelligence features we might expect to see on Apple TV would be Live Translation for FaceTime calls in addition to natural language search on the Apple TV app. In the near future, Apple could also bring the foundations of the new Siri to its set-top box, making a more conversational experience when interacting with the personal assistant.