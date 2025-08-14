Be Prepared For The Next Home Emergency With The VTOMAN Power Station

Sponsored Content. We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're planning a camping trip as the summer winds down or just want peace of mind that you'll be prepared for the next power outage in your neighborhood, having a portable power station is always a good idea. That said, it's often a budget-breaking purchase, which is why the VTOMAN FlashSpeed 1500 Portable Power Station is such a compelling option.

With a sizable 1548Wh battery and numerous multi-port outlets, the VTOMAN FlashSpeed 1500 is capable of charging up to 12 devices simultaneously. Your phone, your laptop, and even your Nintendo Switch 2 – the power station has you covered with USB-C, USB-A, AC, and DC outputs.

Even more impressive is the power station's ultra-fast charging, allowing it to charge fully in just one hour. You'll have all the time you need to ensure your VTOMAN FlashSpeed 1500 is ready to go as soon as the next alarming weather report comes in.

BGR readers can use code BGRFS1500 for $20 off your purchase from July 18 to September 30.