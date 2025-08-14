iOS 18.6.1 And watchOS 11.6.1 Launch With Restored Blood Oxygen Feature In The U.S.

A couple of weeks after releasing the iOS 18.6 and watchOS 11.6 updates, Apple has just launched iOS 18.6.1 and watchOS 11.6.1. These new software versions restore the blood oxygen functionality banned from American Apple Watch models due to a legal dispute between Masimo and Apple.

By the end of 2023, this legal battle briefly forced Apple to halt Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 sales. Then, by the beginning of 2024, the company resumed sales of the smartwatches, but without the blood oxygen functionality. More frustrating for users, if they needed to repair an Apple Watch, it would lose support for this previously built-in functionality.

In a press release shared earlier this morning, the company announced that these users will now have access to "redesigned blood oxygen features by updating their paired iPhone to iOS 18.6.1 and their Apple Watch to watchOS 11.6.1." According to the company, the captured data will be measured and calculated on the iPhone, with the results available in the Respiratory section of the Health app.