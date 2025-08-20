New Study Suggests Certain Memories May Drift In The Brain

Scientists have been working to decode the magic of the human brain for decades. Despite everything that we've learned over the years, there are still new discoveries to be made. And now, a new study that digs deeper into how memories work may have revealed a startling discovery: not all memories stay in one place. Some seem to drift around.

According to a new study featured in the journal Nature, memories tied to places — known as spatial memories — aren't just relegated to any specific cell groups, as scientists previously thought they were. The new research builds off previous findings that suggest cells known as "place cells" aren't the only place that spatial memories are stored. Unlike the previous research, though, this new study sought to knock off many of the variables from the original experiment, something that was only possible thanks to new technologies.

The research has currently only been tested in mice, but it offers an intriguing view into how memories work as a whole and could drive future research to dig even deeper.