iOS 26 Public Beta 3 Now Available With 7 New Ringtones And More

After Apple released the sixth beta version of iOS 26 to developers, the company has now seeded iOS 26 public beta 3. More people are now able take advantage of the upcoming features planned for iOS 26, which should be available to everyone next month.

While this is only the third public beta version of iOS 26, users will notice how drastically Apple has been able to improve the experience of this new software in the past three weeks. More importantly, the company continues to add new features and work on other ones to get them ready for launch. For example, 9to5Mac recently discovered references to Live Translation coming to AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4. In the future, users can hear a real-time translation of someone speaking in another language from their headphones.

Still, this isn't the only new feature that Apple has been readying for iOS 26. Here's what you need to know about the changes available with public beta 3, in addition to other important iOS 26 features.