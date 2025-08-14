iOS 26 Public Beta 3 Now Available With 7 New Ringtones And More
After Apple released the sixth beta version of iOS 26 to developers, the company has now seeded iOS 26 public beta 3. More people are now able take advantage of the upcoming features planned for iOS 26, which should be available to everyone next month.
While this is only the third public beta version of iOS 26, users will notice how drastically Apple has been able to improve the experience of this new software in the past three weeks. More importantly, the company continues to add new features and work on other ones to get them ready for launch. For example, 9to5Mac recently discovered references to Live Translation coming to AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4. In the future, users can hear a real-time translation of someone speaking in another language from their headphones.
Still, this isn't the only new feature that Apple has been readying for iOS 26. Here's what you need to know about the changes available with public beta 3, in addition to other important iOS 26 features.
iOS 26 public beta 3 brings more stability
At first, public beta testers will notice how smooth the latest software is. While Apple has continued to fix bugs, the company was also able to improve Liquid Glass animations and transparency, as well as generally make the experience more reliable.
While we'll still have to wait for an official release to get full compatibility from developers, iOS 26 public beta 3 looks like the best build so far. In this version, Apple added seven new ringtones, with six of them being variations of the Reflection ringtone introduced a few weeks ago, and a new one called Little Bird.
A 7th new ringtone, this one is a new original one called Little Bird pic.twitter.com/0O5bcIhwGf
Besides that, the company added splash screens to highlight the new Visual Intelligence functionalities, revamped the Preview app with bigger buttons, and made the "Classic Mode" toggle introduced with the previous beta the only one users will be interacting with in the Camera app. iOS 26 is all about the new design and improved Apple Intelligence features. Alongside public beta 3, Apple also released the third public beta versions of iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe, watchOS 26, and tvOS 26.