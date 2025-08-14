Samsung's New Galaxy Theme Lets You Deck Out Your Phone With KPop Demon Hunters Characters

Samsung is giving Galaxy smartphone users a new way to celebrate Netflix's record-smashing animated film "KPop Demon Hunters": The company on Wednesday started rolling out a free, limited-time collection of smartphone themes inspired by the K-pop-themed movie — available exclusively through the Galaxy Store.

The collection includes 11 designs that completely transform the look of a user's device, from the lock and home screens to icons, messages, and even the always-on display. Fans will find one special package dedicated to the in-universe K-pop group HUNTR/X, along with ten character wallpapers featuring characters like Rumi, Zoey, Jinu, Derpy, and Sussie.

The promotion runs through September 12, and is available in select markets including the U.S., U.K., South Korea, and Canada. It's just the latest example of Samsung partnering with major entertainment brands to create exclusive, content-based experiences for Galaxy owners, this time tapping into one of Netflix's biggest global hits of all time.