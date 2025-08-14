Samsung's New Galaxy Theme Lets You Deck Out Your Phone With KPop Demon Hunters Characters
Samsung is giving Galaxy smartphone users a new way to celebrate Netflix's record-smashing animated film "KPop Demon Hunters": The company on Wednesday started rolling out a free, limited-time collection of smartphone themes inspired by the K-pop-themed movie — available exclusively through the Galaxy Store.
The collection includes 11 designs that completely transform the look of a user's device, from the lock and home screens to icons, messages, and even the always-on display. Fans will find one special package dedicated to the in-universe K-pop group HUNTR/X, along with ten character wallpapers featuring characters like Rumi, Zoey, Jinu, Derpy, and Sussie.
The promotion runs through September 12, and is available in select markets including the U.S., U.K., South Korea, and Canada. It's just the latest example of Samsung partnering with major entertainment brands to create exclusive, content-based experiences for Galaxy owners, this time tapping into one of Netflix's biggest global hits of all time.
A Galaxy makeover featuring one of Netflix's biggest films ever
To claim the free themes, existing Netflix users simply need to open the Netflix app via the Galaxy Store promotion page, while non-users will be prompted to download the app first. The special HUNTR/X theme requires a Galaxy smartphone running Android 15 or later, while the wallpapers work on all versions of Android (with some device exceptions). Once downloaded, your phone's interface adopts the film's vibrant visual identity, creating a consistent look from the home screen to the icons.
As for the movie, it's perhaps the understatement of the year to note that "KPop Demon Hunters" has quickly evolved into a full-blown pop culture phenomenon. Since debuting in June, it's become Netflix's #2 most-watched movie of all time, with 184.6 million views — and now, it's spawning special events, music chart milestones, and, thanks to Samsung, an immersive phone experience.
The release coincides with Netflix's "KPop Demon Hunters" sing-along event on August 23-24 in U.S. and Canadian theaters — yet another chance for fans to immerse themselves in the world of HUNTR/X and the Saja Boys.