This Ridiculously Cool, Free PC Case Is Sold Out - Here's How You Can Try To Get One In The Future
Teenage Engineering recently released a ridiculously simple (and frankly, really cool-looking) PC case called computer-2. The only problem is that you can't actually buy it — at least not in the traditional sense.
Yes, it sounds weird, but you can't buy the chassis because the company has decided to give it away for absolutely nothing. That's right, the price of this unusual, but also simplistically stylish PC case is $0.
The case is a part of what the company is calling "Flipped Out," which appears to be a series of promotional releases to help bring a little more stability to the world. Based on the company's website, it looks like computer-2 is the third in a series of releases set to continue throughout the rest of 2025.
Teenage Engineering is the group behind some of the coolest tech many of us will probably never use — because it's mostly audio synthesizers. The group is also known for being the team of engineers that helped build Panic's portable crank-based gaming handheld, the Playdate. Even still, computer-2 might be its most interesting release to date.
What's the deal with this $0 PC?
The lack of cost is only part of what makes this simple PC case stand out among the competition — the assembly is another thing. While this chassis is only suitable for small form factor PCs (SFF), it also doesn't require any screws to put together. Spec-wise, computer-2 only supports a mini-ITX motherboard, an SFX power supply, and a dual-slot graphics card up to 180mm in size.
According to the company's listing, as well as a downloadable PDF that breaks down how to build it, the computer-2 is made of a molded-in-one plastic sheet that utilizes snap-hooks for easy assembly and servicing. At the time of writing, the PC case is marked as "sold out" on the site, and while Teenage Engineering hasn't revealed whether it plans to release more units, you can sign up to be notified when more are available to "purchase."
It should go without saying, but the $0 price tag means you're just getting the case without any actual PC components. You'll still need to pick out (and pay for) all the hardware that goes inside, such as one of the latest Zen 5 Pro processors.
Computer-2 is, of course, more of a novel piece of tech hardware than anything else. Despite its simplicity, this kind of tech is a nice ode to engineering and how even the simplest designs can sometimes stand out.