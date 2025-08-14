This Ridiculously Cool, Free PC Case Is Sold Out - Here's How You Can Try To Get One In The Future

Teenage Engineering recently released a ridiculously simple (and frankly, really cool-looking) PC case called computer-2. The only problem is that you can't actually buy it — at least not in the traditional sense.

Yes, it sounds weird, but you can't buy the chassis because the company has decided to give it away for absolutely nothing. That's right, the price of this unusual, but also simplistically stylish PC case is $0.

The case is a part of what the company is calling "Flipped Out," which appears to be a series of promotional releases to help bring a little more stability to the world. Based on the company's website, it looks like computer-2 is the third in a series of releases set to continue throughout the rest of 2025.

Teenage Engineering is the group behind some of the coolest tech many of us will probably never use — because it's mostly audio synthesizers. The group is also known for being the team of engineers that helped build Panic's portable crank-based gaming handheld, the Playdate. Even still, computer-2 might be its most interesting release to date.