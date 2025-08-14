A Forgotten Julia Roberts And Matt Damon Rom-Com Is A Tubi Hit 37 Years Later

Another thing that makes "Mystic Pizza's" resurgence so interesting is that it was never a massive box office hit in its day — instead, it built a slow-burn reputation as a cable and VHS staple through the '90s. In the movie, Julia Roberts brings the familiar spark that would later define her career, while Annabeth Gish and Lili Taylor balance the cast with warmth and depth. Then there's the trivia factor: Matt Damon's tiny role as a preppy kid at a family dinner scene has become a fun bit of Hollywood history.

As for the movie's current streaming home, Tubi isn't talked about as often as a service like Netflix or Prime Video. Nevertheless, it's carved out a unique place in the crowded market by offering thousands of movies and TV shows completely free, supported by ads. That accessibility, combined with an appetite for comfort viewing that never really goes away, is likely fueling "Mystic Pizza's" climb up the charts. For viewers, it's a chance to revisit (or, as so often happens with streamers, a chance to discover for the first time) a sweet rom-com that proves some kinds of cinema don't ever go out of style. For what it's worth, the movie is also still holding on to a solid 78% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 27 reviews.

"'Mystic Pizza' is like its namesake food," reads the Rotten Tomatoes critics' consensus. "It's cheesy, topped with romance, and rises to the occasion."