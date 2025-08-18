What Does It Mean When Apple AirPods Make A Chirping Sound?

Have you ever noticed your Apple AirPods producing an odd chirping sound? Whether you own a first-generation set of wireless buds or you're rocking Apple's latest and greatest AirPods Pro 2 with a USB-C charging case, the chirping doesn't pick and choose when it comes to the AirPods' model or release year.

So, what exactly causes this audible tone in the first place? There are a handful of reasons your AirPods may be acting more vocal than usual, and it all boils down to hardware and software. One potential cause for your AirPods' chirping may simply be that your host device's Bluetooth is disabled. This is actually part of an anti-stalking feature Apple introduced with iOS 14.5, which notifies you when an unidentified Find My device is nearby. It's simple enough to turn your iPhone's Bluetooth back on to make the chirping sound go away. But if it persists, you may be dealing with a different chirp culprit entirely. Let's get to the bottom of all this noise.