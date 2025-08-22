Chrome's Incognito Mode Isn't As Private As It May Seem

Unlike a VPN, which can encrypt data and hide some activity from websites and your ISP, all Chrome does is offer you a clean browsing instance that will delete any local data immediately upon closing. While Chrome won't store any information locally on the device, such as browsing history and cookies, your activity can still be tracked by your ISP and the websites you visit when in Incognito mode.

Google will also collect user data shared by third-party sites and apps. For example, if you visit a website that uses Google Ads, any data collected could end up in Google's hands. This may include your IP address, along with the device and browser you're using. If you think this may change if Google is forced to sell Chrome, don't count on it.

Going Incognito also won't protect your privacy if you log onto a website or social media platform. Once you log onto Instagram, for example, your data is collected by the platform. And, if you're visiting the site in Incognito mode to hide your activity from your employer, think again. While your employer may not be able to track your every move on a website, they can see that you visited the site, which makes Incognito mode pointless.