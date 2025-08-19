What It Really Means If You See A Yellow-Colored USB Port

You may have noticed that some of your computer's USB connector ports are colored, be it blue, black, or yellow. These colors are more than just design choices from your computer's manufacturer; they often signal specific features or capabilities of the USB port. This only applies to USB Type-A ports, as USB Type-C doesn't use a color notation for USB standards.

For example, a blue USB port indicates USB 3.0, which can transfer data at speeds up to 5 gigabits per second (Gbps). Meanwhile, a plain black USB port typically represents USB 2.0, which has a maximum speed of 480 megabits per second (Mbps).

But what about yellow USB ports? This color is typically used to mean that the USB port in question provides always-on charging. This means that the USB port supplies power even when your computer is in sleep mode or turned off, making it an ideal port for charging your phone or other device without keeping the laptop fully awake.

These color codes aren't universally enforced, but they're widely adopted across major manufacturers as part of guidance from the USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF), the group responsible for maintaining USB standards.