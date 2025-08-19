Sound Not Working On Apple Maps? Here's What The Problem Might Be

Apple Maps, with its latest features, is one of the most convenient navigation tools available to iPhone users. It comes pre-installed on every iOS device (including iOS 26 beta), integrates smoothly with iOS accessories such as the Apple Watch and AirPods, and offers turn-by-turn voice directions to help you stay focused while driving, walking, or using public transit. But what happens if the sound suddenly stops working on Apple Maps?

If you're relying on Apple Maps for voice-guided directions and you're not hearing anything, it can quickly become a safety issue, especially while driving. Whether you're using your iPhone on its own or through Apple CarPlay, missing audio cues can make it harder to navigate unfamiliar routes. Fortunately, this is a common problem with several straightforward fixes.

Here are some of the most likely reasons Apple Maps sound isn't working, ranging from simple volume settings to more specific system configurations. Whether you accidentally muted the app, disabled spoken directions, or ran into a Bluetooth issue with your car or headphones, you can easily identify the cause and get your audio back quickly.