Shark Tank: What Happened To The CoinOut App?

When former Apple employee Jeff Witten appeared on Season 9, Episode 23 of ABC's "Shark Tank," his goal was to eliminate coinage from cash transactions. Enter CoinOut: an app for retailers and merchants to help customers deposit loose change into a digital account. Looking for $250,000 for a 7.5% stake in his company on a $3.3 million valuation, Witten held his own against the Sharks, even turning down Kevin O'Leary's offer because of his remarks during the presentation.

Cool and composed, Witten did accept Robert Herjavec's offer, though it never came to fruition. Despite this setback, CoinOut has seen success and has evolved quite a bit since being on the show. As an app, it evolved from a way for users to save loose change digitally into a way for them to earn rewards for scanning retail receipts. As a company, it's raised $2 million in funding, and Witten is no longer at the helm.

Though it no longer resembles anything like what was originally pitched on "Shark Tank," its evolution has helped it transform into a popular app that receives favorable reviews online. Even if the company changes more often than the rate of microplastics entering your brain, maintaining a strong and successful presence online for nearly 10 years is no small task.