What's Inside Concrete? The Science Behind The World's Most Used Material

Now, actual concrete happens when you combine four things: cement, sand, water, and gravel. The interesting part is how these materials come together on a molecular level. Portland cement, for instance, takes up a good 10-15% of the mix, and is considered the star of the show. You get it by heating up some limestone and clay to about 2700°F, and grinding the outcome into an ultra-fine powder. Throw in some water to the equation, and it triggers this process called hydration, which then transforms the mixture from liquid to rock-solid.

The sand and gravel aren't just filler, they're the skeleton that gives concrete its strength. They're called aggregates, and end up accounting for roughly 75% of the final product. The way that these two play off of each other is quite intriguing as well. The gravel pieces naturally create a space of sorts within the mixture, which the sand fills right up, creating a tight matrix that can sustain incredible loads. If the ratio for even one of these substances was off, you'd end up with a sub-par product that would crumble or crack up within a few months from pressure.

While water is the MVP that makes everything happen, it can also be concrete's biggest enemy if not incorporated correctly. Add too much of it, and the cement can't fully hydrate. Getting this balance right is what separates amateur concrete from the professional-grade material that can last centuries.