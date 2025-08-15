You Might Get Better Google Flights Deals By Talking With A New AI

There's a reason why so many generative AI product demos involve having a chatbot deal with travel details for the user's next trip. Many people routinely travel for work, and most of us plan vacations online long before we go on holiday. That's where AI chatbots can come in handy, as they can automate the search process and free up our time. Just give ChatGPT a prompt or tell Gemini what you want for your next trip, and the chatbots can provide fast assistance. Some AIs even come with agent abilities that let them make reservations on your behalf.

But what if instead of going to ChatGPT or Gemini with your travel searches, you used a Google Flights-related service and asked it in natural language to find flight deals for you to a specific destination, or even surprise you with destination suggestions? Google unveiled such a feature on Thursday, and many are already looking forward to using Flight Deals when planning their next trip. The AI feature might be especially useful in a world where airlines use generative AI to profit from dynamic prices, even though Google Flights already has a feature to find the most budget-friendly trips.

Google Flights will still work as a standalone app that can help you find cheaper flights to your next destination. You won't have to rely on the new AI capabilities in Flight Deals for that. After all, the AI-infused Flight Deals product will be just a beta test available to users in three markets: the U.S., Canada, and India, initially. It's unclear when Flight Deals will roll out more broadly.