Google Maps Vs. Waze: Which Navigation App Should You Choose?

Google Maps has a stranglehold on many of our smartphones when it comes to navigation, and for good reason. The app offers plenty of features while also giving directions and other information pertinent to your journey. But sometimes it's worthwhile to give another navigation app a try. If you've been eyeing Waze — another navigation app from Google — you might be wondering exactly why you'd choose one over the other.

After all, both apps are made by the same company, so you might think they aren't very different. Truth be told, the answer isn't a simple yes or no. Each app offers a different approach to navigation, and they each have a number of unique features that may make one or the other better suited for your needs.

Google Maps is more utilitarian, for starters. It's focused on providing multiple ways to approach your journey, while also providing you with as much information as possible. Waze, on the other hand, is more personal. The app learns about your journey over time and then uses that information to find the fastest route for you while making you feel like part of a larger community. There are also other features to consider, but ultimately, choosing whether to use Google Maps or Waze comes down to determining what you need out of your navigation app.