Some Android Phones Are Becoming More Like iPhones In One Crucial Way

For years, Android users have knocked iOS for being a "walled garden," with the iPhone locking users into Apple's ecosystem and limiting how far they can stray outside of the company's guidelines. While Android has long offered a more customizable and personalized experience — including a way to completely alter the core operating system by installing custom ROMs — it seems the time of unparalleled customization for Android users may be coming to an end, though only on some devices.

Samsung appears to have removed the option to unlock the bootloader in the latest beta versions of One UI 8, which is Samsung's user interface for Android 16. The new reports suggest that the code for unlocking the bootloader — which gives users the ability to load unofficial software onto the device — has vanished in the latest One UI 8 betas.

While some hoped that this move might just be temporary, a dive into the code of the One UI 8 beta by a user on the XDA forums suggests that it will likely be a permanent change, essentially letting Samsung create its own "walled garden" in the same way Apple has. And Samsung isn't the only company doing it. OnePlus recently announced that users of its smartphones in China would require approval before they could unlock their bootloaders, and that requirement has been active for U.S. customers purchasing OnePlus devices from T-Mobile for some time.