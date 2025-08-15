GPT-5 Is Free, But Here Are 5 Reasons Why ChatGPT Plus Is Still Worth It
OpenAI recently rolled out GPT-5 to all ChatGPT users. With this new milestone for ChatGPT, the company has also increased the number of queries people on the free tier can submit to the company's AI chatbot, which is now faster, smarter, and more capable (depending on who you ask).
At this point, you might be wondering whether it even makes sense to pay $20 for a monthly ChatGPT Plus subscription. If you've made ChatGPT part of your daily routine and want to avoid running into usage limits in the days and weeks ahead, there might be a few reasons why paying for ChatGPT Plus is worth it, even after GPT-5 rolled out to the general public.
For example, if you're really into the Deep Research, you'll only have access to one GPT-5 Thinking message per day on the free tier, while ChatGPT Plus users get 10 GPT-5 Thinking messages every five hours. That makes it's easier to settle in for lengthy brainstorming sessions, compare products you're thinking about buying, and more. But that's not the only reason why ChatGPT Plus is still worth considering.
How GPT-5 upgrades ChatGPT Plus
If you can't decide whether or not to subscribe to ChatGPT Plus, here are a few reasons why it might be worth the $20 per month:
- Legacy Models: After the immediate backlash to the new model, OpenAI brought back multiple legacy models. If you're a paying subscriber, you can switch back to GPT-4o, while the free tier is stuck with GPT-5.
- Context window size: The context window of the free tier offers around 8K tokens while the Plus subscriptions offers over 32K tokens. Therefore, ChatGPT is able to remember more of your conversation, so the AI is less likely to forget anything while you're chatting.
- Different modes: GPT-5 automatically selects models for you depending on your prompt. However, only the Plus tier offers subscribers the ability to manually toggle between the different models, which include GPT-5 Thinking, GPT-5 Thinking mini, and GPT-5 Fast.
- Usage priority: ChatGPT Plus offers faster responses and priority access when servers are busy. So, if you're in a meeting and need a quick AI-generated answer, you won't have to impatiently wait for an answer.
- Early access: Paying subscribers often have access to early features that can take months to arrive on the free tier, such as the ability to upload spreadsheets or create a custom GPT.
With all of these perks in mind, it's clear that ChatGPT Plus still offers value for users who are spending a great deal of time with OpenAI's chatbot. That said, it's entirely possible getting access to GPT-5 for free is enough for your needs.