GPT-5 Is Free, But Here Are 5 Reasons Why ChatGPT Plus Is Still Worth It

OpenAI recently rolled out GPT-5 to all ChatGPT users. With this new milestone for ChatGPT, the company has also increased the number of queries people on the free tier can submit to the company's AI chatbot, which is now faster, smarter, and more capable (depending on who you ask).

At this point, you might be wondering whether it even makes sense to pay $20 for a monthly ChatGPT Plus subscription. If you've made ChatGPT part of your daily routine and want to avoid running into usage limits in the days and weeks ahead, there might be a few reasons why paying for ChatGPT Plus is worth it, even after GPT-5 rolled out to the general public.

For example, if you're really into the Deep Research, you'll only have access to one GPT-5 Thinking message per day on the free tier, while ChatGPT Plus users get 10 GPT-5 Thinking messages every five hours. That makes it's easier to settle in for lengthy brainstorming sessions, compare products you're thinking about buying, and more. But that's not the only reason why ChatGPT Plus is still worth considering.