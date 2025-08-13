ChatGPT Plus Users Get Access To More Legacy Models In Updated GPT-5 Experience﻿

OpenAI unveiled the GPT-5 models less than a week ago, but the launch of the long-awaited ChatGPT upgrade hasn't been as smooth as the AI company might have hoped. GPT-5 was met with plenty of criticism soon after users started experiencing the new AI models that replaced all previous ChatGPT versions on the web, desktop, and mobile apps.

OpenAI responded to the backlash almost immediately, acknowledging the criticism surrounding GPT-5's personality, performance, and usage limits and promising fixes. Some of them were immediate, as OpenAI deployed them over the weekend. The company brought legacy model access (GPT-4o) to the ChatGPT Plus tier. That's the cheapest premium ChatGPT subscription, which wasn't supposed to keep using the older models after the GPT-5 rollout. Also, Sam Altman announced higher limits for ChatGPT Plus users.

Updates to ChatGPT: You can now choose between "Auto", "Fast", and "Thinking" for GPT-5. Most users will want Auto, but the additional control will be useful for some people. Rate limits are now 3,000 messages/week with GPT-5 Thinking, and then extra capacity on GPT-5 Thinking... — Sam Altman (@sama) August 13, 2025

Altman on Tuesday revealed more changes to ChatGPT that should improve the overall experience for all paid users. OpenAI brought back even more legacy models, so Plus users can switch back to their preferred AI chatbot versions rather than keep talking to the new models. On top of that, GPT-5 was split into multiple versions to make it easier for ChatGPT users to select the type of reasoning experience they want from the AI. Altman also said that OpenAI is working on changing GPT-5's personality. The upcoming GPT-5 update "should feel warmer than the current personality but not as annoying (to most users) as GPT-4o."