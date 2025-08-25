AppleCare+ Vs AppleCare One: Use This Website To Pick The Right Coverage
Apple is known for releasing high-end products that are beloved by users around the world. With this focus on quality, the company offers a number of options when it comes to protecting your prized Apple device. From the iPhone to the MacBook Pro, to the Apple Watch through the Vision Pro, Apple has you covered.
The company offers a wide range of coverage plans for its many devices, but not all of that coverage is the same. In fact, you might find that you are overpaying for protection depending on your devices and the coverage that you need. Apple does users no favors by making things a little unclear, especially as their device offerings and subscription plans continue to grow and expand.
One of the most prominent issues when it comes to Apple device coverage is understanding the difference between AppleCare+ and the new AppleCare One subscription plan. These two protection services offer a myriad of coverage, much of which can overlap. This can lead to confusion with consumers who are simply looking to get the best coverage at the best possible price for them.
How to get the best coverage for your needs
In order to address this confusion, a new website has popped up online that looks to make it easier for people to find out what the best protection plan is for their given device. The iCare AppleCare Plan Calculator website works by allowing you to select your current Apple device — or multiple devices — and compare the available plans to one another.
The website will show you the best coverage and provide a detailed breakdown of what is offered and what you are paying for. It will also compare all the Apple devices that you own and suggest which are best bundled together to be on an AppleCare One plan and which are better served with an individual AppleCare+ subscription.
If you are invested in the Apple ecosystem or are looking to switch over thanks to the upcoming iPhone lineup, the iCare AppleCare Plan Calculator is an essential website to check out for new and old Apple users alike. As an example, I found that after entering an iPhone 16 Pro and an Apple Watch Series 10, the site showed that an individual AppleCare+ plan for each would save me money. If I added an iPad into the mix, it showed that I would be better served with an AppleCare One plan to cover everything. Try it yourself to see what's best for you.