Electric RVs Have One Big Problem Holding Them Back From Going Mainstream

When adventuring in the great outdoors, you should always try to leave nature undisturbed, and an electric recreational vehicle (ERV) can be far better for the environment than something gas powered. But while they're great for reducing carbon emissions and keeping the world green, taking a trip in one is likely unobtainable for many, at least for now. Currently, the staggering cost of a new ERV halts public adoptability, with many vehicles going well beyond $100,000. Electric vehicles in general are rather expensive right now, and it's halting adoption rates in a big way. For ERVs, batteries are likely causing the largest financial problems, which helps explain why so few companies currently have anything on the market. However, several manufacturers are developing prototypes.

ERVs will become more accessible as more manufacturers enter the field, and future developments will help bring the cost down. Further evolution of battery tech will also help with other issues these vehicles experience, including limited range and problems with charging in remote areas. But until something changes concerning the high cost and technological restraints of these vehicles, they're likely to remain niche amongst the super dedicated.