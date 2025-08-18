iPhone 18 Air Might Be Apple's Cheapest New iPhone In The Second Half Of 2026
The iPhone 17 series isn't even here, and the first iPhone 18 rumors have started to emerge. A report from Korea claims that Apple will make a big change to how it markets the iPhone starting next fall. The standard iPhone 18 model will not be part of next fall's iPhone 18 lineup, as Apple will move it to spring 2027. In this scenario, the iPhone 18 Air would become Apple's cheapest iPhone of 2026. The fall 2026 lineup should also include the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the first foldable iPhone, tentatively named iPhone 18 Fold.
Those iPhone users who follow all the Apple rumors might not be surprised to hear that Apple wants to pair the iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e for a spring 2027 launch, as Korean-language media outlet ETNews claims. A few months ago, The Information and well-known Apple insider Ming-Chi Kuo offered similar claims: The standard iPhone 18 will join the iPhone 18e for a spring 2027 launch, as Apple will make room for the first-generation foldable in its fall 2026 lineup. Apple would keep in place this release schedule for at least a year.
If these reports are accurate, buyers looking for the cheapest possible iPhones would have to wait for spring launch events, starting with the iPhone 18 series. Premium iPhones, including the Air, Pro, Pro Max, and Fold lines, would launch in the fall.
The iPhone 18 series launch schedule
ETNews says industry sources familiar with Apple's plans have revealed the release changes mentioned above. The introduction of the first foldable iPhone next year is the main reason why Apple is delaying the standard iPhone 18 launch.
The report says the budget-friendly iPhone 17e should launch in the first half of 2026. This would mimic Apple's iPhone 16e launch this spring. The September 2026 launch event would then introduce the iPhone 18 Air, 18 Pro, 18 Pro Max, and 18 Fold. The "iPhone Air" name isn't official, though Apple is expected to confirm next month, with the introduction of the iPhone 17 Air. The iPhone 18 Fold isn't official either. It's an educated guess based on Apple's iPhone naming scheme and industry practices concerning Fold-type foldable smartphones.
ETNews also notes that Apple will launch the second-generation foldable iPhone and the iPhone 19 series in the second half of 2027. Presumably, that iPhone 19 series will include the same Air, Pro, and Pro Max varieties. But 2027 could also deliver some surprises. Apple will celebrate the iPhone's 20th anniversary in 2027. It could launch a special iPhone during the fall 2027 launch event, just like it did in 2017. The iPhone X was the 10th anniversary iPhone, joining the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus in Apple's 2017 lineup.
How much will the iPhone 18 Air cost?
The rumored iPhone release changes can benefit Apple. The company reportedly aims to improve iPhone sales by pairing its cheapest iPhones, the iPhone 18 and 18e in 2027, and reserving the September launch slot to premium phones. If the ETNews scenario is accurate, the iPhone 18 Air would be the cheapest premium iPhone in next fall's lineup. Apple would be able to raise the iPhone's average selling price (ASP) by offering buyers more expensive iPhones next fall.
We'll have to wait for Apple's iPhone 17 series launch next month to learn the iPhone 17 Air's price. The handset replaces the "iPhone Plus" version, which was priced at $899 in previous years (iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 16 Plus). Thus, $899 would be the best possible price tag for the iPhone 17 Air in a year filled with tariff-related worries about the iPhone 17 price structure.
Apple has narrowly avoided tariffs on the iPhone, but several reports claim that at least a few iPhone 17 models will be more expensive than their predecessors. The standard iPhone 17 might retail for $799, like its predecessors, but its siblings might see price hikes of up to $50. A recent report said the iPhone 17 Pro might start at $1,049 instead of $999. A $949 iPhone 17 Air would make sense in this hypothetical scenario.
The 2026 iPhone 18 Air might inherit the iPhone 17 Air's starting price, provided the economy doesn't see any other tariff-related shocks. This is all speculation for now.