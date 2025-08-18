iPhone 18 Air Might Be Apple's Cheapest New iPhone In The Second Half Of 2026

The iPhone 17 series isn't even here, and the first iPhone 18 rumors have started to emerge. A report from Korea claims that Apple will make a big change to how it markets the iPhone starting next fall. The standard iPhone 18 model will not be part of next fall's iPhone 18 lineup, as Apple will move it to spring 2027. In this scenario, the iPhone 18 Air would become Apple's cheapest iPhone of 2026. The fall 2026 lineup should also include the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the first foldable iPhone, tentatively named iPhone 18 Fold.

Those iPhone users who follow all the Apple rumors might not be surprised to hear that Apple wants to pair the iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e for a spring 2027 launch, as Korean-language media outlet ETNews claims. A few months ago, The Information and well-known Apple insider Ming-Chi Kuo offered similar claims: The standard iPhone 18 will join the iPhone 18e for a spring 2027 launch, as Apple will make room for the first-generation foldable in its fall 2026 lineup. Apple would keep in place this release schedule for at least a year.

If these reports are accurate, buyers looking for the cheapest possible iPhones would have to wait for spring launch events, starting with the iPhone 18 series. Premium iPhones, including the Air, Pro, Pro Max, and Fold lines, would launch in the fall.