Leakers Split Over Redesigned iPhone 17e Rumored For 2026
Following early rumors that Apple plans to launch a new "iPhone e" every year, reports suggested that the upcoming iPhone 17e would feature the same design as the recently introduced iPhone 16e, meaning the company would be keeping the Dynamic Island cutout exclusive to its most expensive models.
That said, the continuity of the iPhone 14-like design, alongside a single camera and possibly no MagSafe connectivity, would make the iPhone 17e a weak upgrade. However, Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station (via MacRumors) says Apple is actually planning a bigger upgrade to the next iPhone e.
According to the leaker, the iPhone 17e is expected to feature a new industrial design with the Dynamic Island, making this device visually similar to an iPhone 15 Pro, and an A19 chip. That said, the leaker believes Apple would maintain the 6.1-inch display and 60Hz refresh rate (while the new iPhone 17 models are expected to get higher refresh rates or ProMotion).
iPhone 17e's main selling point will likely still be its price
Unlike the rest of the iPhone 17 lineup, the iPhone 17e will be a cheaper device to lure more customers. Even though Apple is allegedly considering adding the unreleased A19 chip, it's possible that it will have fewer cores than the regular A19 processor available on the iPhone 17 models.
In addition, the iPhone 16e has a 48MP lens, but it isn't the same as the main 48MP camera available with the iPhone 16, and this trend will likely continue with the iPhone 17e.
With that in mind, the main reason why someone should buy the iPhone 17e, according to Digital Chat Station, is due to the price. Since Apple is expected to make the next generation more expensive, being able to purchase an iPhone at a more affordable price could make this new "e" lineup enticing for those upgrading from an older model or switching from Android for the first time.
As we still have many months until the official release of this device, BGR will keep looking for new rumors regarding the iPhone 17e.