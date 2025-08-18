Leakers Split Over Redesigned iPhone 17e Rumored For 2026

Following early rumors that Apple plans to launch a new "iPhone e" every year, reports suggested that the upcoming iPhone 17e would feature the same design as the recently introduced iPhone 16e, meaning the company would be keeping the Dynamic Island cutout exclusive to its most expensive models.

That said, the continuity of the iPhone 14-like design, alongside a single camera and possibly no MagSafe connectivity, would make the iPhone 17e a weak upgrade. However, Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station (via MacRumors) says Apple is actually planning a bigger upgrade to the next iPhone e.

According to the leaker, the iPhone 17e is expected to feature a new industrial design with the Dynamic Island, making this device visually similar to an iPhone 15 Pro, and an A19 chip. That said, the leaker believes Apple would maintain the 6.1-inch display and 60Hz refresh rate (while the new iPhone 17 models are expected to get higher refresh rates or ProMotion).