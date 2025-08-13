Apple Might Use A Familiar Tactic To Disguise The iPhone 17 Pro Price Hike

When Apple released the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max in 2023, it changed its strategy in order to sell the Pro Max model at a higher price. As of that phone launch, the company scrapped the 128GB option on the larger model, meaning the device would start at $1,199 with 256GB of storage.

Therefore, consumers who wanted to buy the biggest model would have to spend an extra $100, but in a way, the company wasn't technically changing the prices at all, as the 256GB version of the Pro Max still cost as much as it did the year prior.

Alongside this "price increase," Apple had made recording in Apple ProRes exclusive to models with at least 256GB of storage, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max was the only phone with 5x optical zoom. Now, with an expected price increase for the iPhone 17 series in sight, it seems Apple will follow the same strategy with the smaller iPhone 17 Pro.