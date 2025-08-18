iOS 26 Beta 7 Now Available With New Features And Bug Fixes
As we quickly approach the official launch of iOS 26, Apple has started rolling out the seventh beta. With iOS 26 beta 7, we expect the company to continue improving the general stability and performance of this all-new iOS experience.
Prior to the previous beta, we figured that Apple might finally be done adding new features, but the company ended up adding seven new ringtones, improving the Liquid Glass design with more transparency on several different UI elements, and tweaking the Camera app to remove the Classic Mode toggle, which is now the default option for users following complaints.
More importantly, 9to5Mac found references in the code which suggested that Live Translation would also coming be to AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4. According to the publication, this functionality is coming to real-life, in-person conversations as well. While it wasn't available to test in the previous beta, it's possible that the company will add it in iOS 26 beta 7.
Liquid Glass and Apple Intelligence headline iOS 26
What makes iOS 26 so special is the new Liquid Glass design. While it looks very familiar at first, this new design language is all about continuity, as it will be available across the six software ecosystems Apple offers. Most noticeable, iOS, iPadOS, and macOS look more alike than ever. Users will also find new tweaks to the app icons, Home Screen, Lock Screen, and Control Center.
Even though Apple Intelligence wasn't the star of the show at WWDC 2025, Apple is readying a few new AI features for iOS 26. One of my favorites is the ability to use onscreen awareness when ChatGPT powers Apple Intelligence.
OpenAI's AI model can also improve Image Playground, and users can take advantage of updated Genmoji and Writing Tools features. With a new Visual intelligence search, Apple is also adding a Circle To Search-like functionality to its operating system to help you conduct an online search for something you were curious about in a photo, YouTube video, or a social media post.
iOS 26 supported devices
With iOS 26, Apple will no longer support the iPhone XR and iPhone XS lineup. These are all of the iPhone models that will be able to download the new software update when it rolls out in September:
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max
- iPhone SE (2nd gen)
- iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone SE (3rd gen)
- iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus
- iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus
- iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus
- iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max
- iPhone 16e
Also, just because the iPhone 11 can run iOS 26 doesn't meant that all of the features will be available on the aging iPhone. These are 8 key features that won't make their way to this device due to the age of the hardware. Alongside iOS 26 beta 7, Apple also released the seventh betas of iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe, watchOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26.