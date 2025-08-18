macOS Tahoe Beta 7 Now Available With 15 New Wallpapers And More
As Apple continues to test macOS Tahoe ahead of its public debut, the company has added more new features to the upcoming operating system update with the seventh beta. In the previous beta, the company added 15 new wallpapers, including locations in Lake Tahoe, the Himalayas, and India. The animated wallpapers can be used on your Lock Screen and Home Screen.
Besides this minor inclusion, macOS Tahoe marks the end of the line for Intel Macs, as this will be the last major update these Macs will get. Starting with macOS 27, only Apple Silicon Macs will get support for new features. That said, a few Intel Macs will be able to get a glimpse of the future with the Liquid Glass design, alongside other tweaks, new apps, a revamped Spotlight, and Live Activities support.
With macOS Tahoe beta 7, Apple continues to improve the new Preview app, which makes it easier to sign documents, sketch, and markdown PDFs. The company added new Journal and Phone apps to macOS as well.
Apple keeps improving the macOS Tahoe experience
Apple Intelligence is a big part of macOS Tahoe. Besides improved Genmoji and Image Playground features, Apple is also working on an innovative Live Translation feature, which automatically translates a message or phone call to your preferred language.
An AI-powered Shortcuts app lets Mac users create a local Apple Intelligence chatbot, while the new Spotlight lets users take actions, such as sending a document using the Messages app or sending an email with a photo attached. Apple says the new Spotlight also includes a clipboard containing everything that the Mac user copied and pasted during the day. That said, if you're missing the old Launchpad, you'll need to revert Spotlight.
Alongside macOS Tahoe beta 7, Apple is also releasing the seventh beta versions of iOS 26, iPadOS 26, watchOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26. We will let you know if we find anything new while poking around in the latest beta releases.