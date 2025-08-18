macOS Tahoe Beta 7 Now Available With 15 New Wallpapers And More

As Apple continues to test macOS Tahoe ahead of its public debut, the company has added more new features to the upcoming operating system update with the seventh beta. In the previous beta, the company added 15 new wallpapers, including locations in Lake Tahoe, the Himalayas, and India. The animated wallpapers can be used on your Lock Screen and Home Screen.

Besides this minor inclusion, macOS Tahoe marks the end of the line for Intel Macs, as this will be the last major update these Macs will get. Starting with macOS 27, only Apple Silicon Macs will get support for new features. That said, a few Intel Macs will be able to get a glimpse of the future with the Liquid Glass design, alongside other tweaks, new apps, a revamped Spotlight, and Live Activities support.

With macOS Tahoe beta 7, Apple continues to improve the new Preview app, which makes it easier to sign documents, sketch, and markdown PDFs. The company added new Journal and Phone apps to macOS as well.