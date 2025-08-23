Did Tesla Discontinue The Model X And S In Europe? Here's What We Know
It may be the end of the Tesla Model S and Model X. At least in Europe, for the time being. Recent news indicates that the company is no longer selling newly built versions of these vehicles within this market, leaving many to speculate about what's going to happen next.
As spotted by electrive, both the Tesla Model S and Model X no longer have the typical "Order Now" option on the company's webpage in European countries, including some of the largest EV markets like Norway and the U.K. Rather than being taken to Tesla's configurator to customize options for the Model S or X, users are instead led to Tesla's "Explore Inventory" page where they can shop a current selection of pre-built vehicles.
Given that Tesla didn't issue a press release about the matter, it's not entirely clear what the company's current plans are. The recent removal of both the Model S and Model X in China leaves Canada and the U.S. as the only major markets for new configurations of these vehicles.
Tesla removes Model X and S from European markets
Anyone in Europe looking to purchase a Tesla Model S or X can now only shop from a limited inventory of completed vehicles through the company's official webpage. Purchasing a new configuration of either vehicle is no longer an option. This follows the company's decision in 2023 to eliminate right-hand-drive (RHD) variations in these markets, lending credence toward their potential end in the region. While Tesla hasn't made an official announcement, the evidence that these vehicles are finished in Europe is quickly mounting.
Within Europe, the Model Y and Model 3 are Tesla's most popular models, with demand for the Model X and S being so low that the company bundles them in its delivery and production reports alongside the dwindling-in-value CyberTruck in the "Other Models" category. During the first half of 2025, the company reported delivering close to 700,000 Model 3 and Model Ys globally, but around 23,000 "Other Models."
In the U.S., both the Model X and Model S received some minor upgrades in June 2025. While the powertrain is virtually identical to the 2021 version of these vehicles, both received quality-of-life and styling tweaks along with two options for finishes: Frost Blue Metallic and Diamond Black. The new refresh also includes Tesla badges with black exterior, redesigned wheels, and a $5,000 price increase. The Model Y — the world's first best-selling EV — received a refresh this year as well.
Will Tesla replace these vehicles in Europe?
Right now, there's no word from the company concerning any plans to reintroduce either model to the European market. Within the r/teslamotors community on Reddit, many are building their own theories around the news, with some hoping that this brings the latest refreshes overseas. While this is nothing more than speculation for the time being, many also argue about whether or not the physical size of these vehicles play a factor in their elimination from European markets.
Tesla hasn't released a new vehicle model since the Cybertruck in 2023, which has received numerous recalls for reasons such as steel panels falling off, but many are hopeful that the company will announce something major soon. Back in February 2024, Elon Musk claimed the Tesla Roadster would release in 2025, yet this remains to be seen. Right now, it seems like the company is focusing more on its robotaxi division, which recently got permits to operate as a ride-hailing business in Texas on August 8.
Though much of this news points to the end of the Model X and S in Europe, things may still change in the future. It's possible that the company is simply selling off its current inventory of vehicles to make way for a new upgrade, but the low sales figures among other problems in Europe makes this seem dubious at best. It's Tesla, though, so anything can happen.