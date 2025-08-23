Did Tesla Discontinue The Model X And S In Europe? Here's What We Know

It may be the end of the Tesla Model S and Model X. At least in Europe, for the time being. Recent news indicates that the company is no longer selling newly built versions of these vehicles within this market, leaving many to speculate about what's going to happen next.

As spotted by electrive, both the Tesla Model S and Model X no longer have the typical "Order Now" option on the company's webpage in European countries, including some of the largest EV markets like Norway and the U.K. Rather than being taken to Tesla's configurator to customize options for the Model S or X, users are instead led to Tesla's "Explore Inventory" page where they can shop a current selection of pre-built vehicles.

Given that Tesla didn't issue a press release about the matter, it's not entirely clear what the company's current plans are. The recent removal of both the Model S and Model X in China leaves Canada and the U.S. as the only major markets for new configurations of these vehicles.