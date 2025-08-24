Scientists Still Can't Figure Out If Water Is 'Wet'

Understanding cohesion and adhesion is crucial to defining wetness when we're talking about laws of physics (though some scientists actually don't think they exist) and chemistry. Water has a unique behavior that's dependent on its molecular structure. It's how molecules of water interact between themselves and the surface they're touching that will determine if something gets wet or repels the water.

Cohesion is when the molecules of water attract each other and use hydrogen bonding to stick together. Each water molecule can form four hydrogen bonds with the neighboring molecules. Then, a network of hydrogen molecules is created, which allows water to hold itself together. This cohesive force of hydrogen bonds gives water a surface tension. The cohesion force keeps water together and allows it to form droplets. It's also what allows small insects to walk on the water's surface as if there's a thin film holding it together.

Adhesion, on the other hand, is water's ability to hold itself onto other surfaces. When water touches a solid surface, it's the adhesive forces that cause water molecules to spread out and wet the surface they're touching. Some materials have stronger adhesive properties than others, and it's easier to make them wet. Others have weak surface energy (low adhesion properties), which makes them repel water. For example, water adheres well to glass. It spreads easily, making it wet. But it's different with other surfaces, like teflon. Instead of spreading, water molecules are repelled by the material, and they tend to form droplets.