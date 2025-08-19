The Amazon Appstore Is Finally Dead On Android - Thank Goodness

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

What could have been one of the biggest alternative app stores is finally shutting down on Android. Amazon originally shared plans to kill off the Android-based Amazon Appstore back in February of 2025, with the cut off date for support set for August 20, an FAQ posted to the company's website notes. That means that the Amazon Appstore is now effectively dead on Android, and to be honest, it's probably for the best despite the extra grip it will give Google on apps.

The Amazon Appstore first started garnering attention when it appeared on Android devices over 10 years ago, with a plan to offset Google's monopoly as the only on-device app distributor available for Android customers. However, since that time, the Google Play Store has only continued to grow.

While Amazon's app store still sees a good bit of usage on its own first-party Android-based devices — like its Fire tablets — the wider Android audience hasn't been relying on it based on what Amazon told Android Police around the time of the original announcement. The shutdown of the Amazon Appstore on wider Android devices follows the company's step away from supporting its Windows app, too, which was discontinued in March of 2025.